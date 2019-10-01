Odisha extends ban on single-use plastic to all urban bodies

The state government has prohibited the sell, trade, manufacture, import, storing, carrying, transportation and distribution of single-use plastics in the urban areas.

The Odisha Forest and Environment Department has issued a notification in this regard.

According to the notification, the government has prohibited the use of polythene carry bags of any shape, thickness and size (excluding compostable), polyethene terephthalate (pet/pete) bottles of less than 200 ml capacity, single-use disposable cutleries made of thermocol (polystyrene), polyurethane and the likes.

Earlier, the state government had imposed a ban on single-use plastic in six cities --Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur, Rourkela, Sambalpur and Puri -- from October 2 last year. "The state government has now decided to prohibit single-use plastic in the remaining municipal limits and municipal corporations in the state," said the notification. It said that vendors shall not be allowed to use polythene sheets of less than 50 micron thickness for storing, transporting, dispensing or packaging of any article or commodity or food items, consumables, packaging of milk and milk products and edible oil in sealed manner. This excludes any plastic carrying and transporting garbage and containers like cup for milk products, including curd, ice-creams etc, polythene packing materials used in healthcare sector like medicines, blood transportation bags, syringes, sample and specimen bags, resalable bags, and medical instruments and accessories, the notification said.