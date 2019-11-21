Odisha farmers block NH over token system for paddy procurement

Sambalpur (Odisha) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Escalating their agitation against the token system for paddy procurement, farmers of Odisha's Sambalpur district on Thursday blocked the National Highway with paddy loaded tractors.

In other parts of the western Odisha, farmers are protesting against the token system.

The farmers on November 19, staged a protest by parking paddy-laden vehicles near the residence of Rengali MLA Nauri Nayak at Bhatra and Rairakhol MLA Rohit Pujari at Sakhipada in Sambalpur.BJP MLA Nauri Nayak, Sambalpur MLA Jayanarayan Mishra, Dr Mukesh Mahaling and others had raised this issue in the Assembly session.Earlier in the day, Odisha Assembly was adjourned multiple times after Congress MLAs staged protest in the Well of the House over issues related to law and order, mining mafia and farmers in the state.As soon as the session started, the Opposition members created ruckus over the government's failure in paddy procurement.The farmers alleged that the introduction of the centralised token system has led to delay in paddy procurement.As per the system, tokens will be issued 15 days prior to the procurement of paddy and sent to registered mobile numbers of farmers for selling paddy at the market yards (Mandi). (ANI)