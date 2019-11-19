Odisha farmers oppose centralised token system for paddy procurement, BJP raises issue in state Assembly session

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Farmers in Odisha's Sambalpur, Bargarh and other districts across Western Odisha on Tuesday intensified their agitation opposing the centralised token system for paddy procurement.

The farmers staged a protest by parking paddy-laden vehicles near the residence of Rengali MLA Nauri Nayak at Bhatra and Rairakhol MLA Rohit Pujari at Sakhipada in Sambalpur.

Police personnel were deployed at these places to avoid any untoward incident.BJP MLA Nauri Nayak, Sambalpur MLA Jayanarayan Mishra, Dr Mukesh Mahaling and others raised this issue in Odisha Assembly session earlier today."What will the farmers do? Will they harvest crops or stage protests in the middle of the roads? He is left with no option. They are unable to send their produce. Chhattisgarh is reeling under worse situation at the moment as the farmers are unable to sell their produce," said BJP MLA Jayanarayan Mishra.The farmers alleged that the introduction of the centralised token system has led to delay in paddy procurement.As per the system, tokens will be issued 15 days prior to the procurement of paddy and sent to registered mobile numbers of farmers for selling paddy at the market yards (Mandy).Those farmers who were going to the market yard with paddy loaded tractors are allegedly told to wait for long periods.Even those farmers have not harvested their paddy yet are also given tokens. Hence today BJP MLAs raised this issue in Odisha Assembly today. (ANI)