Odisha for socio-economic caste enumeration with census

Bhubaneswar, Jan 11 (IANS) The Odisha Cabinet on Saturday resolved to move the Union government seeking 'Socio-Economic Caste Enumeration' along with the General Census 2021.

Law Minister Pratap Jena said the Cabinet took a decision that such enumeration will be conducted simultaneously along with the census.

"The Cabinet has unanimously resolved to move the Government of India that a Socio-Economic Caste Enumeration be conducted simultaneously along with the General Census, either by inserting suitable columns in the Census format or by prescribing a separate format for a simultaneous enumeration of Socially and Educationally Backward Classes and Other Backward Classes/Castes," said Jena.

It was also resolved to impress upon the Central Government to ensure that these enumeration details are published without any delay. The Minister said this would enable the state government to accelerate the pace of development of these communities leading to inclusive growth with a greater momentum. "As we are commemorating the 150th Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's birthday, this will be a fitting tribute to his idea of India guided by his Talisman in which the welfare of the poorest and the weakest becomes the core objective of the state," he added. The Cabinet observed that no formal census, including the caste details of the population, has been done since 1931. "Unavailability of reliable and authentic data about the exact numbers of the socially and educationally backward classes and Other Backward Classes/Castes, geographical areas of their spread and density has been a huge challenge in ensuring focussed and outcome-specific planning," he said. cd/prs