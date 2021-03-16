Odisha Forest dept raises awareness regarding fires in Malkangiri

Malkangiri (Odisha) [India], March 16 (ANI): Amid rising incidents of forest fire being reported from different parts of Odisha, the Malkangiri forest division has taken a unique step to raise awareness among the people about the importance of forest preservation by organising public meetings.



Hundreds of people have been taking part in the awareness program which includes street plays, traditional songs, and dances.

The Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Malkangiri has himself recorded a song, which is based on the preservation of the forest.

"Apart from public meetings and street plays, we have composed a song with Koraputia music. Our forester has written that song and I have sung it," said DFO Pradeep Mirase on Tuesday.

"This year we witnessed comparatively fewer incidents. All ranges have one squad each. We get info on fire incidents through an app"," the DFO added.

The Odisha government on Sunday claimed that the forest fire situation in the state is "totally contained and controlled".

"The forest fire situation across Odisha including Similipal National Park as on Sunday is totally contained and controlled," a government release stated.

However, considering that the major fire season is still left and fire activity increases with the rise in the temperature after the onset of the summer season, the state government has asked the field officials to be on full alert to prevent any proliferation of fire in their areas. (ANI)

