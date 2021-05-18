Odisha forms a task force to manage refilling of cylinders, seamless transportation of oxygen : CM Patnaik

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 18 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday annouced the formation of a task force to manage the refilling of cylinders and seamless transportation of oxygen amid the pandemic situation.



"A taskforce has been constituted to manage the refilling of cylinders and seamless transportation of oxygen." Odisha is proud to help other states with oxygen supplies while providing enough to its own hospitals," he said.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik attended an all-party meeting called by the Assembly Speaker to discuss the COVID-19 situation and its management in Odisha.

Following this meeting, Patnaik held a press meet and said, "To further strengthen the oxygen management and to prepare a master plan for the State, I am announcing a task force that will look at immediate needs as well as holistic planning for future exigencies."

"We are also increasing our medical manpower. We have recruited 786 doctors and 5137 paramedics and this will strengthen our fight. We are in the process of contractual recruitment of more medical personnel", Patnaik said.

Odisha government announced the launch of a house-to-house survey on COVID-19 symptoms and co-morbidities.

"A 3- month house-to-house survey (for Covid symptoms and co-morbid conditions) by ASHAs and anganwadi workers (AWWs) will be launched beginning May 24, for which they will be given an additional incentive of Rs 1000 per month for these 3 months", he said.

"Gaon Kalyan Samitis (GKS) are at the cutting edge of our outreach and they are there in almost every village. An amount of Rs 10,000 per GKS will be sanctioned for undertaking COVID-19 related activities at the village level involving the community", he said.

ASHA workers will be provided one time assistance of Rs.10,000 for bicycle, cupboard, slippers, umbrella and torch, informed the Chief Minister.

While taking note of the fact that COVID-19 has devastated many families in the State, he said, "We intend to provide a healing touch to such Covid affected families by continuing to cover the widows and orphaned children under the Madhubabu Pension Yojana. The children will also get free education facilities."

The Government will allow expenditure from MLALADS up to Rs 50 lakhs for assisting in activities related to covid management, including procurement of masks from Mission Shakti groups to provide for poor people.

Meanwhile, Odisha reported 11,732 fresh cases, 19 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the state health bulletin yesterday. (ANI)