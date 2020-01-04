Odisha gears up for precautionary measures to protect crop produce from cold weather conditions

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Jan 4 (ANI): The Special Relief Commissioner, Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Odisha has written to all District Collectors regarding precautionary measures required to be taken to protect the crop produce in wake of possible rain and cold conditions.



"Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhubaneswar has indicated through weather bulletin dated January 3, that lights to moderate rains or thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the state from January 3 to January 5. Thereafter, cold conditions likely to prevail in the state during the next three days due to gradual fall in minimum temperature," read the letter from Pradeep Jena, Additional Chief Secretary and Special Relief, Commissioner.

"The farmers may be advised, to shift their harvested paddy to safe places and keep it properly stacked under suitable cover so as to avoid any loss/ damage due to rain," it read.

"Necessary measures should also be taken to protect the paddy in Mandies, if any, against rain. Shelter /school buildings may be kept open at night for homeless/ needy people for rest to protect them from cold conditions," read the letter. (ANI)

