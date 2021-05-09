Odisha govt allocates Rs 60 lakh to feed stray animals during lockdown

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], May 9 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday sanctioned Rs 60 lakh from Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) to feed stray animals during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in five municipal corporations, 48 municipalities and 61 Notified Area Councils (NACs).



Earlier in the day, the Odisha government decided to prioritise the vaccination of 18 to 44 age group people in the five municipal corporations of the state where the positivity rate of COVID-19 infection is relatively high.

"The state has started the process of procurement of COVID-19 vaccine for vaccination of I8 to 44 year age group from state's own fund. Presently, as the manufacturers are able to supply low quantity of vaccines, we are starting 18 to 44 year age group vaccination only in five municipal corporations," wrote additional chief secretary PK Mohapatra in a letter to all district collectors on Saturday.



On Friday, the Department of Housing and Urban Development had asked civic bodies to make necessary provisions for providing food for the stray animals in urban and semi-urban areas.

The state government has fixed the unit cost per day for all municipal corporations, municipalities, and all NAC areas to meet the expenditure in this regard. (ANI)

