Odisha govt allows departments to function with full strength

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 30 (ANI): In an important development, the Odisha government has decided to allow all its departments and sub-ordinate offices to function with full strength of officers and staff from February 1, 2021.



All government offices across the state will remain closed on Saturdays, a release by the General Administration and Public Grievance Department stated.

However, the state government has given the option to the departments to regulate the staff strength if necessary when the department offices are constrained in maintaining physical distancing among staff members.

"All precautionary measures issued by the department earlier on June 8, 2020 to prevent spread of COVID-19 shall be strictly followed by all departments," the General Administration department said.

Earlier, due to the COVID-19 pandemic all departments of the state government and sub-ordinate offices were functioning with 50 per cent strength. (ANI)

