Odisha govt announces 66-acre development plan for Lingaraj Temple

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Dec 13 (ANI): The Odisha Government has announced a development plan for the 11th-century Lingaraj Temple and its peripheral area in Bhubaneshwar.

The 66-acre "Ekamra Kshetra" development plan was launched in a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik that reviewed the ongoing demolition drive around the Lingraj Temple.



The redevelopment plan includes preserving heritage and development of the nine sites and their nearby areas with an expenditure of around Rs 700 crore.

The Chief Minister also announced a one-time rehabilitation and resettlement assistance to the person and institution affected by the project.

According to the plan, Rs 30,000 cash assistance will be provided to evicted vendors along with the allotment of shops in vending Zones, rehabilitation with assistance of Rs 10,000 per month for 12 months. (ANI)

