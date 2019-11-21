Odisha govt appoints IPS Abhaya as new DGP

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The Odisha government-appointed senior IPS officer Abhaya as the Director-General of Police (DGP) Odisha.

"On recommendation of the Union Public Service Commission and in the interest of public service, Abhaya (RR-1986) at present Director, SVPNPA, Hyderabad on Central Deputation is appointed as Director General of Police (Head of Police Force), Odisha in the Apex Scale of pay (Level-17) in the Pay Matrix with effect from the date of taking over charge," a notification from the Home department of the Odisha government on Wednesday read.



Abhaya will replace IPS officer BK Sharma, who is at present Director, Fire Service and holding the additional charge of DGP of the state.

"BK Sharma, IPS (RR-1986) at present Director, Fire Service, HG and CD holding additional charge of DGP, Odisha is transferred and posted as OSD, Home Department," read another notification.

Abhaya has been given the charge as there "is huge pendency of applications for issuances of safety recommendations and certificates in the Directorate of Fire Services. This has caused immense inconvenience not only to the general public but also to business, industry, educational and medical establishments," according to another release.

The government has also constituted a committee comprising of the Chief Secretary, Development Commissioner and Principal Secretary, Home Department to enquire into the huge pendency of cases in the Fire Services. (ANI)

