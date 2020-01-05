Odisha govt appoints officers to conduct Census 2021

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Jan 5 (ANI): To conduct the Census 2021 in Odisha, the state government has appointed the officers at district and block levels who will carry out and supervise the exercise in 2021.

According to the notification issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department of the Odisha government on January 1, District Collectors (DCs) have been appointed as the Principal Census officer at the district level while the Additional District Magistrates (ADMs) are designated as the district census officers.



The Deputy Collectors will work as deputy district Census officers while the district education officers and deputy director, Planning and Statistics department will operate as additional district census officers.

All of the above officers will be in charge of their respective districts which comes under their jurisdiction except in the case of Cuttack, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Sambalpur and Rourkela Municipal Corporation area.

For monitoring the census activities, Sub-collectors appointed as sub-divisional census officers, and the Tahasildars as charge officers (within their respective jurisdiction excluding urban areas)

At Block level, Block Development officers/ additional Tahasildar and block education officers appointed as additional charge officers.

Earlier last year on December 24, the Union Cabinet had approved the conduction of Census of India 2021 and had also approved the expenditure of Rs 8,754.23 crore for the exercise. (ANI)

