Odisha govt approves 5 investment proposals worth Rs 922 crore

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Dec 28 (ANI): The Odisha Government on Friday approved five investment proposals of worth Rs 922 crore in sectors including tourism and steel which would provide employment to 2,650 people in the state.

The proposals were approved in the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy, who directed concerned departments to provide proactive facilitation to the approved units for their early grounding.

"The proposals approved in the meeting were from tourism, steel, food processing and IT & ESDM (Information and Technology & Electronics System Design and Manufacturing) sectors," an official release said."In the ESDM sector, the committee approved the proposal of an Odisha based ESDM company for setting up a manufacturing unit for production of Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) of capacity 1,44,000sq.mtr at EMC park (Infovalley) in Khordha district with a total investment of Rs. 96.80 crore providing employment to about 425 people," it read.The Chief Secretary approved the proposal of State-based leading exporter of Seafood products for enhancement of its unit capacity located at Deras Sea Food Park, Khordha with an additional investment of Rs 85.94 crore to provide employment to 580 people.In the Tourism sector, the proposal of a national-level leading company for setting up an amusement park in the district of Khurda was approved by the SLSWCA, which would employment to around 500 people at an investment of Rs 107.10 crore."In the same sector, approval was also accorded to an Odia entrepreneur for setting up a 4-star hotel at Bhubaneswar with an investment of Rs. 59.08Crores, which would provide employment for 167 people," read the release."The approved proposal in the Steel sector was from one of the existing sponge iron producer of Odisha to expand its 0.05 MTPA Plant to 0.283 MTPA integrated steel plant in Keonjhar district with a total investment of Rs. 573.41crore providing additional employment of 978 people," it read. (ANI)