Odisha govt approves DPR of Rs 700 cr under Rurban Mission

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): The Odisha government on Tuesday approved a detail project report (DPR) worth Rs 700 crore for development of nine identified clusters under the Centre's 'Rurban Mission'.

The projects were approved in a meeting of state empowered committee chaired by chief secretary Asit Tripathy.

While giving nod to the projects, Tripathy directed to do third party assessment of the outcomes of the projects already taken up in phase-I of the mission.He directed to undertake regular orientation and training activities for the BDOs.Development Commissioner Sri Suresh Chandra Mohapatra directed to institutionalize a coordination mechanism among field functionaries of various departments at ground level for augmenting outcomes of the projects.The meeting also resolved to recommend more eight clusters to the Ministry of Rural Development for inclusion under the mission.These proposed clusters included Kalimela in Malkanguri district, Komna under Nuapada district, Kendujhar sadar, Mohana in Gajpati district, Puri sadar in Puri district, Danagadi under Jajapur district, Ulunda under Subarnapur district and Dhakauda under Sambalpur district.Director of Rural Mission Smruti Ranjan Pradhan appraised that the main objective of the Mission is to create urban facilities and economic opportunities in a cluster of villages while preserving the nature and essence of rural community life.The main outcomes of the intervention would bridge the gap between rural-urban divide, enhance economic activities, spread development and attract investment in rural sectors. (ANI)