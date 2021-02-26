  1. Sify.com
Odisha govt approves proposal to conduct survey of social, education condition of backward classes

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Fri, Feb 26th, 2021, 23:23:41hrs
Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 26 (ANI): The Odisha government on Friday approved the proposal of the Odisha State Commission for Backward Classes to conduct a survey of the social and education condition of people belonging to the backward classes in the state.

"In exercise of power conferred by the sub section of 1 (a) of Section 9 of OSCBC (Amendment Act 2020, the government of Odisha have been pleased to approve the proposal of Odisha State Commission for Backward Classes to conduct a survey of social and education condition of people belonging to the backward classes in Odisha," read a notification issued by the state government. (ANI)

