Odisha govt approves proposal to conduct survey of social, education condition of backward classes

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 26 (ANI): The Odisha government on Friday approved the proposal of the Odisha State Commission for Backward Classes to conduct a survey of the social and education condition of people belonging to the backward classes in the state.



"In exercise of power conferred by the sub section of 1 (a) of Section 9 of OSCBC (Amendment Act 2020, the government of Odisha have been pleased to approve the proposal of Odisha State Commission for Backward Classes to conduct a survey of social and education condition of people belonging to the backward classes in Odisha," read a notification issued by the state government. (ANI)

