Odisha govt approves Rs 200 cr redevelopment plan for Kalinga Studio

Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) would be the executing agency for redevelopment.

The government has decided to establish a state-of-the-art film hub at the Kalinga Studio.

Bhubaneswar, Feb 17 (IANS) The Odisha government has approved Rs 200 crore for the redevelopment of the historic Kalinga Studio here, said an official on Wednesday.

This was decided in a high-level meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra here on Wednesday.

Mohapatra directed to develop it as a modern state of the art futuristic studio with competitive business models.

The Chief Secretary directed the Industry department to go ahead with tendering process for completing the base level earthwork before the monsoon.

The target has been set to complete the construction and landscaping of the core support area by December, 2022.

Development Commissioner Pardeep Kumar Jena asked the department to work out the details of investment, employment potential and revenue generation timeframe for making the unit rewarding and sustainable in the competitive world of fast-changing technology.

"Presently, Kalinga studio stands almost in heart of the capital city over an area of around 26 acres. With its nostalgic heritage and profit-making track, it can be developed to a modern film centre with promising future prospects," industries secretary Hemant Kumar Sharma said.

Sharma presented a redevelopment plan estimated around Rs.200 crore which was approved in the meeting. It was decided that the new studio would be developed with three main zones.

Zone-1 would have the facilities like indoor shooting floors, shooting facades, central country yard, film tech zone, commercial space and cafeteria.

Zone-2 would have outdoor shooting facilitates, shooting locales, theme based shooting gardens, kids zones, castle view, snow world and adventure land.

Zone-3 would have food court boarding and lodging facilities for the film crew, space for social and wedding destination etc.

