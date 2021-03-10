Odisha govt asks officials to vaccinate 1 lakh elderly persons everyday

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) P.K. Mohapatra has writted a letter to the District Collectors, Municipal Commissioners and the Chief District Medical Officers giving district wise target for inoculation of the elderly persons in the state.

Bhubaneswar, March 10 (IANS) The Odisha government on Wednesday asked the concerned authorities to increase Covid-19 vaccination of senior citizens to one lakh per day.

He said the pace of vaccination of elderly persons needs to be accelerated in all the districts and urban areas.

"You are therefore requested to take steps to enhance the pace of vaccination accordingly, with special focus on activating private hospitals as Covid vaccination centres," said Mohapatra.

People above 60 years in rural areas will be mobilised by ASHA and Anganwadi workers for registration and vaccination.

A total of 45,011 persons including 25,763 elderly people were vaccinated on Wednesday. With this, the total number of elderly vaccinated with first dose in state rose to 2,51,128.

