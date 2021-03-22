Odisha govt discuss strategy to contain Covid cases

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra on Monday chaired a high-level meeting of senior officials and District Collectors on measures to check the spike.

Bhubaneswar, March 22 (IANS) With a resurgence of Covid-19 cases, the Odisha government on Monday discussed strategies to check the spread of the virus.

"It was decided in the meeting that Covid-19 testing will be increased in the state while tracking and treatment will be our focus. Sarpanches and ward members will be engaged to keep a watch on the situation at grassroots level," Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena said.

He said Covid management committees in villages, which were formed last year, will be reactivated.

Jena said people coming from outside Odisha need to be tracked and tested at the earliest.

Additional Director General of Police Abhay has instructed the Superintendents of Police to implement enforcement measures more stringently.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will review the Covid-19 situation in the state on Tuesday, the SRC said.

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhury informed that situation has become alarming in the state capital.

"We will ensure strict enforcement of Covid-19 norms like wearing of masks and social distancing. Plans are on to start RTPCR tests at railway stations and airport," he said.

Meanwhile, the Malkangiri district administration has announced night curfew from March 23 to March 31.

The movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited, except for essential activities, between 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Odisha reported 146 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours out of which 59 are local contacts.

--IANS

cd/vd