Odisha govt issues fresh guidelines to avoid rise in COVID-19 cases

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 22 (ANI): Odisha government on Sunday issued guidelines to ensure strict implementation of COVID-19 safety protocols in view of a fresh spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in some states, fear of new variants and complacency in people for observing the basic safety protocols.



District and Police authorities were advised to check and ensure strict observance of COVID-l9 safety protocols such as the mandatory wearing of masks, maintaining physical distancing in all public places including workplaces and educational institutions.

"Public awareness through loudspeaker announcements is to be made frequently in all market places, haat and other places. Concerned authorities of Government and private offices/institutions including educational institutions shall be responsible for due compliance with the COVID-19 safety protocols in their respective establishments," said the guidelines issued by the Office of Special Relief Commissioner.

The guidelines also stated that large congregations must be avoided and concerned officials should ensure that more than the permitted number of people are not there at the gatherings.



"Adequate and strict sanitation measures are to be maintained in schools, colleges, other educational institutions and Anganwadi Centres. The teachers and concerned authorities shall ensure observance of COVID-19 safety protocols such as the mandatory wearing of mask, maintaining physical distancing and provision of thermal scanning & hand wash or use of sanitiser by the students, teachers, staff and others," read the guidelines.

They also said that any person found with COVID-19 symptoms must be immediately reported to the nearest health institution and necessary further action be taken as per the advice of the health authorities.

The guidelines further said that only curricular activities will be allowed in educational institutions and added that hotels, restaurants and dhabas must be closely monitored by the police authorities so as to ensure strict compliance of physical distancing norms and other safety protocols.



"Strong penal action shall be taken against the persons violating the COVID-19 guidelines. Commercial establishments found violating such norms may be sealed and action as per law be taken against such violators," it said

The district authorities have also been asked to submit a weekly report on enforcement measures to the Special Relief Commissioner every Monday. (ANI)

