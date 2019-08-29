Odisha govt issues letter to stop increment of teachers over poor board results

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Taking note of the poor performance in the Government and Aided School, Department of Secondary Education, Odisha has decided to stop the annual increments of headmasters and teachers of the schools.

In a letter issued to all District Education Officers, the directorate of Secondary education has asked to take necessary steps to stop the annual increment of the Headmasters of the government/upgraded/aided high schools with zero per cent and less than 50 per cent results in the annual HSC Examination and also the teachers of the same schools entrusted with teaching syllabus subjects in class X (in which students have failed) and initiated disciplinary proceedings under rule 16 against such teaching staff.



The directorate has also asked the district education officers to submit action taken report within a week.

School and Mass Education Minister Sameer Ranjan Das said, "We had asked the authorities to furnish a report on the poor performance but no report or specific views on the matter was received, following which we came out with the orders to stop annual increment."

Earlier Odisha Government on June 7 had issued a showcase notice to the headmasters and in charge headmasters of 82 schools which had recorded zero per cent results in the 2019 Annual HSC Examination, and asked that why they should not be placed under suspension (in case of government high schools ) and why grant-in-aid will not be withdrawn (in case of aided high schools) for such lapses.

Similarly, notices were also served to the headmaster and in charge headmasters of high schools with a pass out rate, less than 50 per cent results asking why disciplinary action should not be taken against them and their annual increment will not be stopped. (ANI)

The directorate has also asked the district education officers to submit action taken report within a week.School and Mass Education Minister Sameer Ranjan Das said, "We had asked the authorities to furnish a report on the poor performance but no report or specific views on the matter was received, following which we came out with the orders to stop annual increment."Earlier Odisha Government on June 7 had issued a showcase notice to the headmasters and in charge headmasters of 82 schools which had recorded zero per cent results in the 2019 Annual HSC Examination, and asked that why they should not be placed under suspension (in case of government high schools ) and why grant-in-aid will not be withdrawn (in case of aided high schools) for such lapses.Similarly, notices were also served to the headmaster and in charge headmasters of high schools with a pass out rate, less than 50 per cent results asking why disciplinary action should not be taken against them and their annual increment will not be stopped. (ANI)