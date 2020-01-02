Odisha govt launches online platform to digitalise Odisha Gazette

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India] Jan 2 (ANI): As a part of Odisha's '5T initiatives', the state government on Wednesday launched an online platform to digitalise the publication of Odisha Gazette and move forward as a paperless mode of publication.

Launching the e-Gazette Portal, Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy said, "e-Gazette is a milestone in governance, the online system will expedite the process of Gazette Publication and will make it error-free and Paperless since no paper will be used it will save trees as well as the cost of the paper and printing materials along with the transportation cost."



"All departments will upload their content material, which will be scrutinised by the Government Press with the numbers and date of the gazette to be circulated in the e-gazette portal, the electronically signature, e-sign integration is carried out for better and secure authentication of the indenting departments, as a result, there will be no possibility of manipulation in the contents of the Gazette," said G Srinivas, Principal Secretary Commerce & Transport.

"Such e-Publication will also cover under section-8 of Information Technology Act, 2000 which enables it to acquire legal entity" he added.

This electronic mode will provide hassle-free access to all indenting, publishing, user departments and the general public. (ANI)

