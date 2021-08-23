Odisha govt launches project 'kiran' to support women prisoners

Bhubaneswar [Odisha], August 24 (ANI): The government of Odisha in collaboration with the Madhyam Foundation launched a project named "KIRAN" to support women prisoners.



"This initiative is the first time in the state of Odisha to work for the women prisoners to support them through a holistic approach with the participation of the community," said Santosh Kumar Upadhyay, DG Prisons & Correctional Services, Odisha.

The project has been inaugurated at Special Jail Bhubaneswar and Circle Jail, Choudwar, Cuttack by Santosh Kumar Upadhyay, DG Prisons and Correctional Services, Odisha.

"A collaborative effort can make big difference in society, this initiative will definitely support women inmates at this difficult time of COVID-19, whether it is counselling on mental health support or on legal issues related bail and the proceedings," said Upadhyay.

He further said "We have also roped in an NGO which is setting up a Mini library and providing newspaper and magazines (Odia, Hindi and English) to the women prisoners in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack jails, we are also providing the e-mulakat to these inmates with their families" added Upadhyay.

"This is a first initiative in the state of Odisha for women prisoners, with the support of Directorate of Prisons and Correctional Services, we will support them by providing counselling sessions on mental health and other issues, free legal Aid, skill development training, livelihood support and rehabilitation," said Maheekshita Mishra, Director Madhyam. (ANI)

