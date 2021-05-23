Odisha govt launches test report website, adds it to state COVID-19 dashboard

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 23 (ANI): Odisha Government on Saturday launched a COVID-19 test report website to help people check their COVID-19 test status. After undergoing tests people can download their test result by just submitting their registered mobile number or Specimen Referral Form (SRF) ID on the website.



The office of the Chief Minister said that the website has been linked to https://statedashboard.odisha.gov.in.

"After undergoing COVID-19 tests, RT PCR or Rapid Antigen, people can know their test result- whether it is positive or negative- by just submitting their registered mobile number or SRF ID on the website. They can also download the report," the official statement read.

"The test report generated digitally will carry all the details of the person who undergone the test, including the QR code which can be used by any designated agency to verify the authenticity of the report at any time," it said adding that in order to ensure the privacy of the reports, OTP will be sent to the registered number.

With the launching of this website, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, "Technology has always been a big bulwark during the fight against the pandemic. Hassle-free provision of information regarding Covid test to people will not only smoothen the process but also give a huge relief to the people during these trying times."

The Chief Minister added that it has been our effort to provide free testing-cum-treatment to protect precious lives, especially the vulnerable people.

"We have significantly increased our capacity to conduct RT-PCR testing by setting up RT-PCR test centres across most districts where service will be provided to people every day, further strengthening the fight against the pandemic," he added.

According to Union Health Ministry, Odisha has 98,610 active COVID-19 cases. The total number of recoveries has reached 5,67,382 and fatalities have mounted to 2,430. (ANI)












