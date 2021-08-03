Odisha govt offices to function with full strength

"All departments of the state government and sub-ordinate offices in the state shall function with full strength of employees until further orders," the general administration & public grievance department said in an order issued on Tuesday.

Bhubaneswar, Aug 3 (IANS) After a gap of three months, the Odisha government has asked all its offices to function with full strength.

As most of the employees are now fully vaccinated, the state government has asked all of them to mandatorily attend the office regularly.

The employees who are unable to get vaccinated for medical or some other compelling reason, may seek exemption from attending office from the head of office, which would be considered on a case-to-case basis, it said.

Employees who are neither vaccinated nor exempted would not be permitted to attend office and their absence will be treated as willful, warned the government.

However, all the government offices will remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. In view of the second wave of Covid-19, the offices remained closed on all Saturdays.

All the offices have been asked to follow issued instructions and guidelines to prevent spread of Covid infection and detection of any Covid case.

On Tuesday, the state has reported 1,129 fresh Covid cases and confirmed 69 deaths, taking the death toll to 6,102. The State now has 14,325 active cases.

Meanwhile, temples have been allowed to reopen for devotees in some districts including Puri, Sambalpur and Cuttack. However, the Sri Jagannath temple, Puri has not been reopened so far.

--IANS

