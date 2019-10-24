Odisha Govt pitches for investment in food processing sector

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): The Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha (IPICOL) on Wednesday organised an interactive session on food processing sector industries to enlighten potential investors and current stakeholders about the investment opportunities available in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Energy, Industries, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra, said, "The food processing sector is one of the most promising sectors in Odisha with a high potential to grow in the future with the country's agro and food processing sector expected to reach a size of US Dollar 530 billion by 2020. Odisha has been facilitating the creation of an ideal business eco-system to make the state a hub in the eastern region."



"Odisha is endowed with natural resources, long coastline and favourable climatic conditions for the production of a variety of agri-produce, fruits, vegetables and marine produce," the minister added.

Captain Mishra also invited the industry and entrepreneurs to invest in Odisha.

"The Government will assist all the investors and industrialist to set up units in the state," he said.

The state's robust, dedicated and entrepreneur-friendly food processing policy and guidelines which make Odisha a favourable destination for investing in food processing sector were highlighted in the course of the session.

Commissioner-cum-Secretary Industries and MSME Hemant Sharma said, "With the availability of raw materials, 10 agro-climatic zones, agriculture resources, seafood, farming landscape, adequate cold storage capacity and easy connectivity to ASEAN region. Odisha has all the ingredients required for the food processing and seafood sector to flourish in the state. We are further providing several subsidies to encourage investors to choose Odisha." (ANI)

"Odisha is endowed with natural resources, long coastline and favourable climatic conditions for the production of a variety of agri-produce, fruits, vegetables and marine produce," the minister added.Captain Mishra also invited the industry and entrepreneurs to invest in Odisha."The Government will assist all the investors and industrialist to set up units in the state," he said.The state's robust, dedicated and entrepreneur-friendly food processing policy and guidelines which make Odisha a favourable destination for investing in food processing sector were highlighted in the course of the session.Commissioner-cum-Secretary Industries and MSME Hemant Sharma said, "With the availability of raw materials, 10 agro-climatic zones, agriculture resources, seafood, farming landscape, adequate cold storage capacity and easy connectivity to ASEAN region. Odisha has all the ingredients required for the food processing and seafood sector to flourish in the state. We are further providing several subsidies to encourage investors to choose Odisha." (ANI)