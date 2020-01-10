Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Jan 10 (ANI): As a part of its 5T initiative, Odisha government has decided to set up an administrative framework to bring more transparency and expedite the promotion process of government employees in the state along with holding 'promotion adalats' to hear grievances.

"Naveen Patnaik has directed to all departments to follow the Government's directive to complete the promotion process of all eligible employees by the end of December every year," a statement from the Chief Minister's office read."Patnaik also directed the additional Chief Secretaries of all departments to hold 'Promotion Adalats"' in the last week of January every year to resolve the cases that are eligible but have not been given the benefit. In case someone is eligible and due and not promoted, then the responsibility will be fixed on the higher authority for lapses", the directive added.Through this directive, the state government aims to streamline and fix the time frame and responsibility in the promotion process of Government employees."This will bring transparency and regularity, leading to transformation in the entire promotion process. This transparent and time-bound promotion will incentivise hard work and inspire government employees to put their best and will lead to better Public Service Delivery which is the hallmark of 5T in Governance" the statement read.The first Promotion Adalat will be held in the last week of January 2020. (ANI)