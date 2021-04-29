Odisha govt to provide incentives to health care professionals on COVID-19 duty

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 29 (ANI): Odisha government on Thursday announced that they will provide incentives to health care professionals on COVID-19 duty working under the Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) Department for the period of April to July this year.



An official document by the government of Odisha mentioned that health care professionals include contractual, out-sourced and even volunteers are included.

"Additional one-month remuneration will be provided to all contractual and outsourced staff working under H&FW department, who are actively engaged in the line of COVID-19 duty and COVID vaccination work for the period from April to July 2021 as they are putting their lives into great risk in saving the lives of people in the state," stated the document.

"In view of surge in COVID-19 cases and massive vaccination program, it is highly essential to keep the morale of these contractual, out-sourced staffs high so as to enhance their efficiency and effectiveness," it added.

The document also stated that the incentive amount will be met out of Emergency Covid Response Plan (ECRP) fund supported by the union health ministry under National Health Mission (NHM) and respective state budget scheme fund as paid in 2020.

"Incentive of Rs. 1000 per month to each Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) shall be paid for the period from April to July, 2021 as they are taking active role in surveillance, contract tracing, containment measures and mobilization of beneficiaries for COVID vaccination, in addition to their routine activities under NHM," stated the document. (ANI)

