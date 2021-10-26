Odisha govt to set up 34 child-friendly police stations

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 27 (ANI): The Odisha Government on Tuesday has decided to set up 34 child-friendly police stations across the state in a bid to alleviate the stress of children who visit the police station for any reason.



As per Chief Minister Navin Patnaik, "It has been directed that the home department would set up one child-friendly police station in each police district".

These special police stations would be set up in all 34 police districts of the state.

"The decision was taken by the Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik, realizing the need for a special environment within the police station for children, as many children visit the police station for various reasons and need suitable atmosphere," said a statement from CMO.

"All of these proposed police stations will have special facilities for children and special logos, plaques, libraries for children featuring a variety of books, magazines and newspapers. It will also have a special plaque with a contact number of child welfare officer and other information, first aid kits, toys and other amenities," the statement added. (ANI)