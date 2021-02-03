Odisha govt waives 2020 hostel fees for ITI students

Around 30,000 Industrial Training Institute (ITI) students will be benefitted by the move, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office said.

Bhubaneswar, Feb 3 (IANS) The Odisha government on Wednesday announced the waiver of hostel fees of students of state-run ITIs for nine months of 2020.

As per the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's directive, the hostel fees have been waived off from April to December 2020.

The ITI students across the state did not stay in their respective institutional hostels owing to the lockdown and Covid restrictions.

The hostel fee for a student of a government-run ITI per month is Rs 125. Each student will thus get a waiver of Rs 1,125 for the nine months.

