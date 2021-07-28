Odisha govt's business through women self-help groups crosses Rs 3,583 cr in two years

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 29 (ANI): The Odisha government's business through women self-help groups (WSHGs) has reached Rs 3,583.84 crore in two years between 2019 and 2021.



A statement issued by the state government following a high-level review meeting headed by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra on Wednesday said, "After the announcement of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to channelise government business of Rs 5,000 crore through WSHGs in five years, the department of Mission Shakti has recorded an achievement of 71.67 per cent of the target in the first two years."

The state government has asked different departments to explore new areas of partnership with Women SHGs involving more groups to achieve the target.

"The State Government has asked authorities to explore and engage the WSHGs in micro food processing, primary health care, pisciculture in GP tanks, poultry, commercial vegetable cultivation, nursery raising in forest and environment department, plantation, millet-based products, agri-entrepreneurship, supply of food items and vegetables to the Ashram Vidyalayas, supervision of water supply through piped water supply schemes, and, management of the nature camps, etc," the government said

The government also asked DISCOMs (power distribution companies) to engage more WSHGs in meter reading and bill collection.

"The possibilities of engaging WSHGs as diet supplier to the patients in CHCs and PHCs, creation of Agri-Nutri garden, setting up of the compost pit, Jalsaathis, Swachha Saathis etc were also discussed in the meeting," the statement noted.

It added that in the meeting, it was decided that a Mission Shakti Bazar would be set up on the campus of the State Institute of Rural Development, Bhubaneswar with its opening to the roadside to create a year-round sales point for WSHG products. (ANI)

