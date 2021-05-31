Odisha Govt's Covid WhatsApp helpline now supports vax information

The help desk will guide citizens through the vaccination process right from registration on the CoWin app to finding a vaccine slot in their city and downloading vaccination certificates. It also answers critical questions about the vaccination safety process including addressing misinformation and rumours about vaccines.

Bhubaneswar, May 31 (IANS) The Odisha state government has announced that its dedicated Covid-19 WhatsApp helpdesk is now equipped to help citizens get access to official coronavirus updates, verified information and vaccination slot bookings.

The helpline is free to use and is available in Odia and English. To access the helpline, citizens can simply send 'Hi' to the number +91 9337929000 on WhatsApp or click on https://wa.me/919337929000 to directly connect to the helpline, and get access to a host of medical services and verified information.

"It has been encouraging to see how the citizens of Odisha have embraced technology in their fight against the pandemic. Tech platforms such as the Odisha Govt's dedicated WhatsApp chatbot has played a key role in our citizen engagement since the start of the pandemic," said Naveen Patnaik, Chief Minister of Odisha, in a statement.

"As we ramp up the vaccination efforts across the state, the use of WhatsApp chatbot for citizens to access reliable information about the vaccines in their city will be very helpful. We always believed in technology for reaching out to people at large and thank Whatsapp for helping our state ," he added.

Developed by Infobip Technologies, the helpdesk is built on an integrated solution of WhatsApp Business API. It also provides updated information about critical Covid-19 resources in the user's proximity such as hospitals and Covid care centres, self diagnostic assessment for those who are under home isolation and quarantine and frequently asked questions related to infection.

Users can also donate to the CM relief fund and get Covid-19 related updates through the helpline.

"We remain committed towards ensuring that people have access to verified sources of information through our platform. We encourage people to access the helpline for latest Covid-19 related information and vaccination in their city," said Abhijit Bose, Head of India for WhatsApp.

