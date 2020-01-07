Odisha Home Dept asks Collectors to take preventive measures to maintain law and order in view of strike by trade unions

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Jan 7 (ANI): Odisha Home Department on Tuesday asked all Collectors to take preventive measures to maintain law and order and ensure the maintenance of essential services in view of the nationwide strike by trade unions on Wednesday.

A message to all Collector and District Magistrates by Special Secretary to government read, "I am directed to say that Central Trade Unions have proposed for observing Nationwide General Strike on January 8, 2020. It is apprehended that they may stop vehicular traffic, rail traffic and close down business establishments and picket before Government Offices, Banks and Educational Institutions etc."



"You are, therefore, requested to take all preventive measures to maintain Law & Order and to ensure the maintenance of essential services in the district. You are also requested to instruct the Officers and Staff of the District to attend Office by 09:30 A.M. on that day positively," it read. (ANI)

