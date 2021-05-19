Odisha Human Rights Commission seeks report on black-marketing of Oxygen, medicines

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 20 (ANI): Taking suo motu cognisance of media reports regarding black marketing of Oxygen and life-saving medicines, Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) on Wednesday sought a report from the Chief Secretary and Additional Chief Secretary of Health and Family Welfare.



"The commission is shocked to know that oxygen cylinders and medicines are stated to be sold at very high price. Everybody knows that we are passing through an unprecedented situation and people are fighting with life and death due to spread of COVID-19 pandemic and the human civilizations is at stake, therefore the commission considering the gravity of the issue takes suo motu cognisance and seeks report from Chief Secretary and Additional CS, H&FW on the issue," the order read.

Commission has also asked the departments concerned to take appropriate steps to prevent any kind of black marketing of Oxygen and life-saving drugs. The Director-General (DG) and Inspector General (IG) of police also asked to take appropriate measures to ensure the persons indulging in these activities be taken to task.

OHRC has also appreciate the State government for fixing the rates for the general ambulance and ambulance with life supporting system.

"It is required that there should be strict monitoring so that the person's distress and suffering due to COVID-19 and other elements are not increased," said OHRC.

The commission has also requested the chief Secretary to ensure opening of Temporary Medical Centres (TMCs) in rural areas at the earliest as declared by the Government keeping in view the situation that the people in the rural area are largely affected by the second wave of COVID-19

The OHRC has also urged the State government to follow the advisory issued by the National Human Rights Commission regarding the burial of the dead. (ANI)

