Odisha launches Mo Sarkar initiative on Gandhi Jayanti

The Chief Minister made phone calls and spoke to people from Balangir, Sundergarh, Malkangiri, Jajpur and Baripada to seek feedback on their experiences at government hospitals.

He also spoke to people from Nayagah, Ganjam, Balasore and Bhawanipatna regarding the service offered at police stations.

"Glad to initiate 'Mo Sarkar', an initiative under 5T programme to herald a transformation in government offices. People are the real masters and every institution exists to serve citizens in a professional and dignified manner," tweeted Patnaik.

Under the programme, the Chief Minister and Ministers will call the people to seek their feedback on the kind of response and service they received during their visit to the government hospitals and police stations. In the first phase, the programme would cover all police stations and district headquarters hospitals (DHHs). Under the programme, when a complainant visits a police station for filing a complaint, his or her mobile number will be uploaded by the police personnel onto the centralised database. The 'Mo Sarkar' initiative is an important transformative move under the 5T programme introduced by Patnaik. The 5Ts aim at achieving progress through Transparency, Teamwork, Technology, Time and Transformation.