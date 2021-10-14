Odisha miniature artist crafts eco-friendly idol of Goddess Durga inside bottle; seeks blessings to free people from Covid-19

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 14 (ANI): A Bhubaneswar-based miniature artist crafted an eco-friendly idol of Goddess Durga inside a bottle and sought blessings to free people from the Covid-19 pandemic.



L Eswar Rao hails from Jatni village in Khurda district and has chosen a unique way to wish Navratri to the people by his creativity.

"As Odisha government has prohibited darshan for people at puja pandals to stop the spread of Covid-19 in the city. As an artist and devotee of maa Durga, I have crafted an eco-friendly idol of Goddess Durga inside a 750 ml bottle. The idol is made with small pieces of clay and framed on glass plates inside the bottle. I have coloured the idol and used decorative items to decorate the idol of Durga," Rao said.

He further added, On Navratri, I seek blessings of Goddess Durga to make people free from pandemic Covid-19, and also appeal to people to adhere to Covid norms to beat the pandemic situation.

The celebrations of Sharad (autumn) Navratri involve worshipping Goddess Durga in her nine forms. Shardiya Navratri begins from the first date of Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month, in which the divine forms of Maa Durga are worshipped for nine days. (ANI)

