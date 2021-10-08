Odisha MLA sent to judicial custody for 'assaulting' BJP leader

Though Jagadev had moved to the Orissa High Court for an anticipatory bail, the court had rejected his plea and directed to appear before lower court. Accordingly, he surrendered before Khurda Additional District Judge court -1 (ADJ) on Friday and applied for a bail, said government advocate Rajanikant Patnaik.

Bhubaneswar, Oct 8 (IANS) Odisha MLA Prasanta Jagadev (BJD) was sent to judicial custody in connection with an assault case registered against him for 'assaulting' a BJP leader last month, an official said on Friday.

The court examined the papers and evidence of both the parties and subsequently rejected Jagadev's bail plea, Patnaik said.

However, the accused complained of ill-health immediately on the court premises and he was rushed to Khurda district hospital. After health check-up, Jagdev was arrested and taken into judicial custody, police sources said.

Last month, Jagadev, a Biju Janata Dal (BJD) legislator, had allegedly slapped BJP's Balugaon Mandal chairman in full public view. A video of this incident was also gone viral in social media.

Following the incident, the police registered cases against the MLA based on the complaint filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader. Jagadev was also suspended from the BJD party and removed from the post of district planning committee soon after the incident.

