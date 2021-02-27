Odisha passes resolutions on Jagannath Heritage Corridor project

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 27 (ANI): The Odisha Assembly on Saturday unanimously passed three resolutions regarding the Jagannath Heritage Corridor project, informed the state government.



The three resolutions were moved by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and were supported by both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.

The first resolution was to work with determination to complete the Srimandir Parikrama plan and make a sincere effort to complete the work as soon as possible.

The second resolution was related to the participation and contribution of all people in Odisha and devotees of Lord Jagannath for the Heritage Corridor Project.

The third resolution was to extend gratitude towards the residence of Puri who have supported and sacrificed for the project.

Addressing the house, Patnaik said: "The greatest identity of Odia community is Lord Jagannath, our history, culture, traditions and our beliefs are all based on the Lord. He is the symbol of Odia esteem."

"All devotees who come to the temple to see the Lord have a desire to see the Lord in a peaceful, beautiful and spiritual environment. Millions of devotees pray to visit the Jagannath Temple once in a lifetime and get a glimpse of the Lord. It is the responsibility of all of us to ensure that all devotees return with a divine feeling," the Chief Minister said.

He informed that on the recommendation of Justice BP Das Committee, the Sree Mandir Hermitage Corridor was considered with three objectives in mind - security of the temple and safety of the millions of devotees who come to see the Lord Jagannath and to create a spiritual environment for the devotees.

"I firmly believe that this plan is not only for the government but also for the temple administration. The is the plan of 4.5 crores Odias," he said. (ANI)

