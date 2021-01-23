Odisha pays tributes to Netaji, Veer Surendra Sai

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik paid floral tribute to Netaji at his statue in Cuttack, the birthplace of the legendary leader.

Bhubaneswar, Jan 23 (IANS) Odisha on Saturday paid rich tributes to legendary freedom fighters Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary and Veer Surendra Sai on his 213th birth anniversary.

Several paintings depicting Netaji's life and his journey through the freedom struggle have been put on display at the Netaji Birth Place Museum.

"Tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, a great son of Odisha. His strong self-confidence, unique ideas and dedication to the country have always been inspiring," tweeted the Chief Minister.

He also paid tribute to Veer Surendra Sai saying that his heroism and sacrifice in the fight against the British in Sambalpur to protect the interests of the tribals and the general public will always be remembered.

Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal also paid tributes to both the freedom fighters.

"Netaji was a champion of unity and equality who dedicated his life for India's freedom," remembered the Governor.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan visited the birthplace of Netaji and paid floral tribute.

"Paid tribute to one of India's greatest patriot Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Jankinath Bhawan, his birthplace in Cuttack. Celebrating this day as #ParakramDivas is a befitting tribute to Netaji and a just honour for his stellar contribution in the freedom struggle of our nation," tweeted Pradhan.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone of Netaji Bus Terminal (CNBT) in Cuttack.

--IANS

cd/in