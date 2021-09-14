Odisha police arrest senior leader of Maoist organisation involved in killing police personnel

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 14 (ANI): Odisha Police have arrested a senior leader of the Maoist organisation named the Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC) which is operational in parts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, said a police official on Tuesday.



The accused has arrested near the Boipariguda area of the Koraput district. A huge amount of ammunition was also seized from his possession.

"Odisha Police have arrested a very senior leader of the Maoist organisation- Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC)- operational in parts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana. A case has been registered. He was caught near Boipariguda in Koraput," Abhay, Odisha DGP told ANI.

The Director General of Police also informed the leader of Maoists was involved in a large number of killings of police personnel.

"We will try to get him on police remand. He is involved in a large number of killings of police personnel including the ones in 2009, 2010, 2011 and very recently. We have also seized ammunition from him," he added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

