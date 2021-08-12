Odisha police arrests ex-under secy in scholarship scam

Bhubaneswar, Aug 12 (IANS) The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Odisha police has arrested a retired under secretary in connection with the E-Medhabruti (scholarship) scam to the tune of Rs 36.10 lakh, police said on Thursday.

The arrested person is Prakash Chandra Rath, who was involved in the scam during his tenure as under secretary, in-charge of scholarship section in the higher education department of Odisha government. He is being forwarded to the court of SDJM, Bhubaneswar, the police said.