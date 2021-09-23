Odisha Police inspector lands in vigilance net

Bhubaneswar, Sep 23 (IANS) A police inspector in Odisha's Malkangiri district is being probed by the Vigilance Department after allegedly being found carrying unaccounted cash of Rs 2.8 lakh, a statement said on Wednesday.

On receipt of reliable information regarding collection of huge cash by Motu police station in charge Susanta Kumar Sahoo as illegal gratification from different sources, a vigilance team kept a close watch over his movement and activities, it said.