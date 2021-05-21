Odisha police perform last rites of two Covid victims whose kin feared infection

Mayurbhanj (Odisha) [India], May 21 (ANI): Odisha police performed the last rites of two persons who died of Covid-19 and whose family members were afraid of coming near the bodies due to fear of infection in Mayurbhanj on Thursday.



According to Inspector in charge, Khunta police station police, Swarnalata Minj after the death of the Covid victims, no relatives or family members came out due to fear of Covid-19.

"The police finally performed the last rites. Two incidents have been reported in the Khunta police station area. The body of a man named Manoranjan Behera was found inside a hut in Bholagadia village under Khunta police station yesterday. Neither family nor relatives agreed to touch the body due to fear of corona. Police recovered the body and conduced postmortem," said Minj.

According to the police, the other deceased Renuwala Khatua died in Tadkijharan village. But Renubala's son arrived at the spot and refused to touch his mother's body.

"Today, two bodies were autopsied and cremated at Khunta Cemetery. Police SI Soumya Ranjan Bohol, Constables Rabindra Nayak, Yatin Raut, Vikas Panda did everything from rescuing the body to cremation," she added. (ANI)

