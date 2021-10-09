Odisha Police seized 10 kg of brown sugar this year

"We have seized more than 10 kg of brown sugar till today in 2021. In Bhubaneswar urban district 5.66 kg of brown sugar was seized while 4.646 gm of the contraband was seized in Cuttack," said Police Commissioner Saumendra Priyadarshi.

Bhubaneswar, Oct 9 (IANS) The Commissionerate of Police in Odisha has seized about 10 kg of brown sugar during the first 10 month (till Saturday) of the current year, 2021, said a police officer on Saturday.

At least 33 cases related to the crime have been registered and 67 persons were arrested in Bhubaneswar. In Cuttack, 11 cases have been registered and 30 persons were arrested so far, he said.

The seizure of the contraband made by the Commissionerate of Police is the highest in any police district of Odisha in one year. Last year 34 kg of brown sugar was seized in the entire State, he said.

In Bhubaneswar, under Operation White Spider which was launched on August 15, 2021, total 37 drug peddlers have been arrested and 1.75 kg of brown sugar seized, the Police Commissioner said.

Speaking about Saturday's seizure, Priyadarshi said the police had carried out a raid on the outskirts of the city this morning and seized 260 gm of brown sugar. Accused Murnal Samal has been arrested, he informed.

"Apart from taking strong action against such illegal drugs trade, we are also aiming at rehabilitating the people arrested in such cases with an objective of bringing an end to the vicious cycle of drug peddling in the twin city," he added.

