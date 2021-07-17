Odisha police seizes brown sugar worth Rs 1 cr, 4 nabbed

During an enforcement drive, the Bhadrak rural police seized 1,090 gram brown sugar from an auto-rickshaw carrying four persons near Charampa on NH-16, said Bhadrak Superintendent of Police Charan Singh Meena.

Bhubaneswar, July 17 (IANS) The Odisha police on Saturday arrested four persons and seized 'brown sugar' worth more than Rs 1 crore from their possession, among other valuables in Bhadrak district.

The market value of the seized brown sugar is more than Rs 1 crore. The police also seized Rs 1 lakh cash, three mobile phones and other articles, he added.

The police said the four accused persons, including a woman, have been presented before the court. Two of the accused belong to Bhadrak district while the other two are from Balasore district, alleged to be a hub of drug smuggling in Odisha.

Three of the accused had gone to Jaleswar area in Balasore district by auto-rickshaw and procured the drugs from a drug supplier while the fourth accused supplied brown sugar in Bhadrak and its peripheral areas, the police added.

