Odisha police seizes brown sugar worth Rs 1 cr from B tech graduate

Bhubaneswar, Sep 4 (IANS) The Odisha police has seized brown sugar worth Rs 1 crore from a graduate engineer during a raid in Khurda district on Saturday.

On the basis of intelligence input, a team of special task force (STF) of Odisha police conducted a raid near Kumabasta petrol pump, Khordha and seized brown sugar weighing 1,034 gram, the police said in a statement.