  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Odisha police seizes brown sugar worth Rs 1 cr from B tech graduate

Odisha police seizes brown sugar worth Rs 1 cr from B tech graduate

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sat, Sep 4th, 2021, 17:40:19hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Bhubaneswar, Sep 4 (IANS) The Odisha police has seized brown sugar worth Rs 1 crore from a graduate engineer during a raid in Khurda district on Saturday.

On the basis of intelligence input, a team of special task force (STF) of Odisha police conducted a raid near Kumabasta petrol pump, Khordha and seized brown sugar weighing 1,034 gram, the police said in a statement.

The accused has been identified as Manoranjan Das of Khordha district. The accused person was arrested and will be forwarded to the court of additional district & sessions judge, Khordha, the police said.

Since 2020, the STF has seized more than 39 kg of brown sugar/heroin and more than 86 quintals 81 kg (86.81) of Ganja/Marijuana and arrested more than 100 drug dealers/peddlers.

--IANS

bbm/skp/

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features