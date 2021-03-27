Odisha: Power tariff hiked by 5.60%

Bhubaneswar, March 27 (IANS) The Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) on Saturday approved the proposal for hike in power tariff in the state by 30 paise per unit.
This amounts to a 5.60 per cent rise in overall retail supply tariff, the OERC said.
The hike in power tariff will come into effect from April 4.
However, the tariffs of BPL and irrigation consumers have remained unchanged.
The OERC said that there is no change in the Monthly Minimum Fixed Charge (MMFC), Demand Charge, and Meter Rent.
2 per cent rebate over and above normal rebate shall be allowed on the bill to the LT domestic and single-phase general purpose category of consumers only who pay through digital means.
This rebate shall be applicable on the current month bill if paid in full. Also, a 2 per cent rebate shall be allowed to all prepaid consumers on prepaid amount.
