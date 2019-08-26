Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee dissolved, senior office bearers retained

New Delhi (India), Aug 26 (ANI): Interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Monday dissolved Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) and all state committees constituted for recently held Assembly and Lok Sabha elections with immediate effect.

However, the president and working presidents of Odisha PCC have been retained.

"Congress President has dissolved the PCC Office bearers and all other committees constituted for recently held Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Odisha with immediate effect. The President and Working presidents of Odisha PCC shall remain unchanged," said AICC General Secretary, KC Venugopal.



It may be noted that the party's performance in the assembly and Lok Sabha polls held earlier this year was not very impressive. Congress has won only one Lok Sabha seat and nine assembly seats in Odisha. In 2014, the party had won 16 out of the 147 assembly seats in the state. (ANI)

