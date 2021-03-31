Odisha provides Rs 6,690 cr assistance under KALIA scheme

Bhubaneswar, March 31 (IANS) The Odisha government has spent Rs 6,690 crore under the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme in the last three years, informed Agriculture Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo on Wednesday.

Replying to a written question of BJP MLA Nauri Nayak, Sahoo informed the state Assembly that a total of 51.05 lakh small and marginal farmers and landless farmers were provided assistance under the scheme in 2017-18 and 2019-20.