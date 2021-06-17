Odisha: Ration card with photograph to be included for beneficiaries' verification prior to COVID-19 vaccination

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 17 (ANI): Odisha Health and Family Welfare Department on Wednesday asked the district authorities to include the ration card with the photograph as a prescribed ID card for verification of beneficiaries prior to COVID-19 vaccination.





In a letter to all Collectors, Commissioners of five Municipalities and CDMs and PHOs, Additional Chief Secretary (Health), PK Mohapatra said that inclusion of ration card with the photograph as a prescribed photo ID card of the beneficiary prior to vaccination has to be implemented.

As per Co-WIN 2.0 Guidance Note, there are seven prescribed Photo ID Cards for verification of beneficiary prior to vaccination and recently, Unique Disability Identification Card (UDID) card has been included, the letter read.



Now, MoHFW has communicated to includes Ration Card with photo, an Official document issued by State Government 'antler National Food Security Act (NFSA), have details like Name, Gender, photo and Age as prescribed Photo ID proof For verification of beneficiary prior to COVID-10 vaccination, it added.



According to the government, this move would further improve access for BPL/Antoclaya category beneficiaries and would make necessary provision in Co-WIN accordingly.



"You are therefore requested to communicate the above instruction to all programme officers/managers, vaccinators, and verifiers for implementation of the same in the vaccination drive and also widely publicise to create awareness among the citizens," the letter further read. (ANI)

