Odisha received 4% surplus rainfall during active Monsoon: IMD

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that Odisha has received four per cent surplus rainfall during the active monsoon so far.

During the active monsoon 24 out of 30 districts have received excess rainfall in the month of September.

Bhubaneswar IMD Director, HR Biswas said, "There is a cyclonic circulation in Karnataka. Under the influence of that, Odisha will receive heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours in districts like Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Balasore and Mayurbhanj."



Heavy rainfall warning has also been issued for up to 24 hours in the districts like Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj, Jharsnguda, Balasore, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balangir. In the last 24 hours, Puri district has received the highest rainfall in the state, Biswas said. (ANI)

